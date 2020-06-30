Andhra Cement Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 10.95 crore, down 85.39% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Andhra Cement are:
Net Sales at Rs 10.95 crore in March 2020 down 85.39% from Rs. 74.94 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 54.38 crore in March 2020 down 62.96% from Rs. 33.37 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.32 crore in March 2020 down 258.54% from Rs. 7.14 crore in March 2019.
Andhra Cement shares closed at 9.70 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 397.44% returns over the last 6 months and 148.72% over the last 12 months.
|Andhra Cement
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10.95
|34.89
|74.94
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10.95
|34.89
|74.94
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.55
|3.47
|8.08
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|6.26
|3.89
|2.89
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|30.23
|Employees Cost
|4.68
|5.80
|6.02
|Depreciation
|11.92
|11.97
|11.94
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.86
|27.69
|21.14
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-23.32
|-17.93
|-5.36
|Other Income
|0.08
|0.21
|0.56
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-23.24
|-17.72
|-4.80
|Interest
|31.14
|30.68
|28.37
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-54.38
|-48.40
|-33.17
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-54.38
|-48.40
|-33.17
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-54.38
|-48.40
|-33.37
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-54.38
|-48.40
|-33.37
|Equity Share Capital
|293.52
|293.52
|293.52
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.85
|-1.65
|-1.14
|Diluted EPS
|-1.85
|-1.65
|-1.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.85
|-1.65
|-1.14
|Diluted EPS
|-1.85
|-1.65
|-1.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 02:00 pm