Andhra Cement Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 10.95 crore, down 85.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.95 crore in March 2020 down 85.39% from Rs. 74.94 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 54.38 crore in March 2020 down 62.96% from Rs. 33.37 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.32 crore in March 2020 down 258.54% from Rs. 7.14 crore in March 2019.

Andhra Cement shares closed at 9.70 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 397.44% returns over the last 6 months and 148.72% over the last 12 months.