Anant Raj Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 173.35 crore, up 114.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 173.35 crore in September 2022 up 114.78% from Rs. 80.71 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.67 crore in September 2022 up 132.94% from Rs. 11.02 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.43 crore in September 2022 up 95.47% from Rs. 22.73 crore in September 2021.

Anant Raj EPS has increased to Rs. 0.79 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.37 in September 2021.

Anant Raj shares closed at 105.65 on October 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given 67.70% returns over the last 6 months and 44.63% over the last 12 months.