Anant Raj Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 173.35 crore, up 114.78% Y-o-Y

Oct 20, 2022 / 09:43 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Anant Raj are:

Net Sales at Rs 173.35 crore in September 2022 up 114.78% from Rs. 80.71 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.67 crore in September 2022 up 132.94% from Rs. 11.02 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.43 crore in September 2022 up 95.47% from Rs. 22.73 crore in September 2021.

Anant Raj EPS has increased to Rs. 0.79 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.37 in September 2021.

Anant Raj shares closed at 100.85 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 61.88% returns over the last 6 months and 43.56% over the last 12 months.

Anant Raj
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 173.35 142.74 80.71
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 173.35 142.74 80.71
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 130.76 102.19 57.10
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.43 2.94 2.85
Depreciation 3.56 3.45 3.64
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7.10 7.21 4.29
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.50 26.95 12.83
Other Income 12.37 8.04 6.26
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 40.87 34.99 19.09
Interest 4.14 7.02 5.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 36.73 27.97 14.01
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 36.73 27.97 14.01
Tax 11.06 6.88 2.99
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 25.67 21.09 11.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 25.67 21.09 11.02
Equity Share Capital 64.82 59.02 59.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.79 0.71 0.37
Diluted EPS 0.84 0.65 0.34
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.79 0.71 0.37
Diluted EPS 0.84 0.65 0.34
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 20, 2022 09:33 am
