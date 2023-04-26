 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Anant Raj Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 140.90 crore, up 23.42% Y-o-Y

Apr 26, 2023 / 03:09 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Anant Raj are:

Net Sales at Rs 140.90 crore in March 2023 up 23.42% from Rs. 114.16 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.75 crore in March 2023 up 13.22% from Rs. 24.51 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.47 crore in March 2023 up 27.96% from Rs. 33.19 crore in March 2022.

Anant Raj
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 140.90 191.71 114.16
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 140.90 191.71 114.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 121.58 146.80 94.11
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.81 2.41 3.64
Depreciation 3.72 3.68 3.67
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7.95 4.71 9.99
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.84 34.11 2.75
Other Income 34.91 14.14 26.77
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 38.75 48.25 29.52
Interest 6.28 4.39 7.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 32.47 43.86 22.44
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 32.47 43.86 22.44
Tax 4.72 11.75 -2.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 27.75 32.11 24.51
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 27.75 32.11 24.51
Equity Share Capital 64.82 64.82 59.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.86 0.99 0.84
Diluted EPS 0.89 1.03 0.76
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.86 0.99 0.84
Diluted EPS 0.89 1.03 0.76
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited