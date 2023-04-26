Anant Raj Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 140.90 crore, up 23.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 140.90 crore in March 2023 up 23.42% from Rs. 114.16 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.75 crore in March 2023 up 13.22% from Rs. 24.51 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.47 crore in March 2023 up 27.96% from Rs. 33.19 crore in March 2022.