Anant Raj Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 140.90 crore, up 23.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 140.90 crore in March 2023 up 23.42% from Rs. 114.16 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.75 crore in March 2023 up 13.22% from Rs. 24.51 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.47 crore in March 2023 up 27.96% from Rs. 33.19 crore in March 2022.

Anant Raj EPS has increased to Rs. 0.86 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.84 in March 2022.

Anant Raj shares closed at 140.90 on April 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 32.86% returns over the last 6 months and 139.63% over the last 12 months.