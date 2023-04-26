English
    Anant Raj Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 140.90 crore, up 23.42% Y-o-Y

    April 26, 2023 / 03:09 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Anant Raj are:

    Net Sales at Rs 140.90 crore in March 2023 up 23.42% from Rs. 114.16 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.75 crore in March 2023 up 13.22% from Rs. 24.51 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.47 crore in March 2023 up 27.96% from Rs. 33.19 crore in March 2022.

    Anant Raj EPS has increased to Rs. 0.86 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.84 in March 2022.

    Anant Raj shares closed at 140.90 on April 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 32.86% returns over the last 6 months and 139.63% over the last 12 months.

    Anant Raj
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations140.90191.71114.16
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations140.90191.71114.16
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials121.58146.8094.11
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.812.413.64
    Depreciation3.723.683.67
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.954.719.99
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.8434.112.75
    Other Income34.9114.1426.77
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax38.7548.2529.52
    Interest6.284.397.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax32.4743.8622.44
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax32.4743.8622.44
    Tax4.7211.75-2.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities27.7532.1124.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period27.7532.1124.51
    Equity Share Capital64.8264.8259.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.860.990.84
    Diluted EPS0.891.030.76
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.860.990.84
    Diluted EPS0.891.030.76
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

