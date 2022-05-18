 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Anant Raj Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 114.16 crore, up 2.75% Y-o-Y

May 18, 2022 / 08:58 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Anant Raj are:

Net Sales at Rs 114.16 crore in March 2022 up 2.75% from Rs. 111.11 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.51 crore in March 2022 up 81.42% from Rs. 13.51 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.19 crore in March 2022 up 35.41% from Rs. 24.51 crore in March 2021.

Anant Raj EPS has increased to Rs. 0.84 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.46 in March 2021.

Anant Raj shares closed at 53.85 on May 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.52% returns over the last 6 months and 8.46% over the last 12 months.

Anant Raj
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 114.16 95.01 111.11
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 114.16 95.01 111.11
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 94.11 65.22 --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.64 2.71 3.66
Depreciation 3.67 3.63 3.88
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 9.99 4.99 87.93
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.75 18.46 15.64
Other Income 26.77 6.07 4.99
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.52 24.53 20.63
Interest 7.08 4.26 5.89
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 22.44 20.27 14.74
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 22.44 20.27 14.74
Tax -2.07 8.52 1.23
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 24.51 11.75 13.51
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 24.51 11.75 13.51
Equity Share Capital 59.02 59.02 59.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.84 0.40 0.46
Diluted EPS 0.76 0.36 0.46
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.84 0.40 0.46
Diluted EPS 0.76 0.36 0.46
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 18, 2022 08:44 am
