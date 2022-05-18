Anant Raj Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 114.16 crore, up 2.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 114.16 crore in March 2022 up 2.75% from Rs. 111.11 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.51 crore in March 2022 up 81.42% from Rs. 13.51 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.19 crore in March 2022 up 35.41% from Rs. 24.51 crore in March 2021.

Anant Raj EPS has increased to Rs. 0.84 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.46 in March 2021.

Anant Raj shares closed at 53.85 on May 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.52% returns over the last 6 months and 8.46% over the last 12 months.