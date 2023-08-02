English
    Anant Raj Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 172.20 crore, up 20.64% Y-o-Y

    August 02, 2023 / 10:32 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Anant Raj are:

    Net Sales at Rs 172.20 crore in June 2023 up 20.64% from Rs. 142.74 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.86 crore in June 2023 up 22.62% from Rs. 21.09 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.74 crore in June 2023 up 11.19% from Rs. 38.44 crore in June 2022.

    Anant Raj EPS has increased to Rs. 0.80 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.71 in June 2022.

    Anant Raj shares closed at 203.80 on August 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 97.77% returns over the last 6 months and 170.47% over the last 12 months.

    Anant Raj
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations172.20140.90142.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations172.20140.90142.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials135.35121.58102.19
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.163.812.94
    Depreciation3.603.723.45
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.117.957.21
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.983.8426.95
    Other Income16.1634.918.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax39.1438.7534.99
    Interest4.206.287.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax34.9432.4727.97
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax34.9432.4727.97
    Tax9.084.726.88
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities25.8627.7521.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period25.8627.7521.09
    Equity Share Capital64.8264.8259.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.800.860.71
    Diluted EPS0.800.890.65
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.800.860.71
    Diluted EPS0.800.890.65
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 2, 2023 10:22 am

