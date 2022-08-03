Anant Raj Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 142.74 crore, up 125.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 142.74 crore in June 2022 up 125.85% from Rs. 63.20 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.09 crore in June 2022 up 144.95% from Rs. 8.61 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.44 crore in June 2022 up 86.15% from Rs. 20.65 crore in June 2021.

Anant Raj EPS has increased to Rs. 0.71 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.29 in June 2021.

Anant Raj shares closed at 76.55 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.67% returns over the last 6 months and 9.51% over the last 12 months.