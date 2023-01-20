 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Anant Raj Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 191.71 crore, up 101.78% Y-o-Y

Jan 20, 2023 / 02:19 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Anant Raj are:

Net Sales at Rs 191.71 crore in December 2022 up 101.78% from Rs. 95.01 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.11 crore in December 2022 up 173.28% from Rs. 11.75 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.93 crore in December 2022 up 84.41% from Rs. 28.16 crore in December 2021.

Anant Raj EPS has increased to Rs. 0.99 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.40 in December 2021.

Anant Raj shares closed at 121.90 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 93.65% returns over the last 6 months and 55.39% over the last 12 months.

Anant Raj
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 191.71 173.35 95.01
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 191.71 173.35 95.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 146.80 130.76 65.22
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.41 3.43 2.71
Depreciation 3.68 3.56 3.63
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.71 7.10 4.99
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 34.11 28.50 18.46
Other Income 14.14 12.37 6.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 48.25 40.87 24.53
Interest 4.39 4.14 4.26
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 43.86 36.73 20.27
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 43.86 36.73 20.27
Tax 11.75 11.06 8.52
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 32.11 25.67 11.75
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 32.11 25.67 11.75
Equity Share Capital 64.82 64.82 59.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.99 0.79 0.40
Diluted EPS 1.03 0.84 0.36
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.99 0.79 0.40
Diluted EPS 1.03 0.84 0.36
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

