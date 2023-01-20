English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Live: LIVE: Bajar Gupshup
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Anant Raj Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 191.71 crore, up 101.78% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023 / 02:19 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Anant Raj are:

    Net Sales at Rs 191.71 crore in December 2022 up 101.78% from Rs. 95.01 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.11 crore in December 2022 up 173.28% from Rs. 11.75 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.93 crore in December 2022 up 84.41% from Rs. 28.16 crore in December 2021.

    Anant Raj EPS has increased to Rs. 0.99 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.40 in December 2021.

    Anant Raj shares closed at 121.90 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 93.65% returns over the last 6 months and 55.39% over the last 12 months.

    Anant Raj
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations191.71173.3595.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations191.71173.3595.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials146.80130.7665.22
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.413.432.71
    Depreciation3.683.563.63
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.717.104.99
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax34.1128.5018.46
    Other Income14.1412.376.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax48.2540.8724.53
    Interest4.394.144.26
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax43.8636.7320.27
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax43.8636.7320.27
    Tax11.7511.068.52
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities32.1125.6711.75
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period32.1125.6711.75
    Equity Share Capital64.8264.8259.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.990.790.40
    Diluted EPS1.030.840.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.990.790.40
    Diluted EPS1.030.840.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Anant Raj #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Jan 20, 2023 02:11 pm