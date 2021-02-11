Anant Raj Globa Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 53.77 crore, up 21.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 53.77 crore in December 2020 up 21.99% from Rs. 44.08 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.54 crore in December 2020 up 32.24% from Rs. 1.16 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.20 crore in December 2020 down 22.37% from Rs. 5.41 crore in December 2019.

Anant Raj Globa EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.04 in December 2019.

Anant Raj Globa shares closed at 25.60 on February 10, 2021 (NSE)