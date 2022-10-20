 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Anant Raj Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 251.62 crore, up 191.26% Y-o-Y

Oct 20, 2022 / 09:50 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Anant Raj are:

Net Sales at Rs 251.62 crore in September 2022 up 191.26% from Rs. 86.39 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.54 crore in September 2022 up 128.32% from Rs. 14.69 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.78 crore in September 2022 up 83.77% from Rs. 28.72 crore in September 2021.

Anant Raj EPS has increased to Rs. 1.03 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.50 in September 2021.

Anant Raj shares closed at 100.85 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 61.88% returns over the last 6 months and 43.56% over the last 12 months.

Anant Raj
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 251.62 159.39 86.39
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 251.62 159.39 86.39
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 200.54 115.78 58.06
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.11 3.75 3.38
Depreciation 4.09 3.98 4.19
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 8.44 7.78 5.17
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 34.44 28.10 15.59
Other Income 14.25 9.55 8.94
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 48.69 37.65 24.53
Interest 6.66 8.24 7.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 42.03 29.41 17.33
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 42.03 29.41 17.33
Tax 9.41 8.13 4.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 32.62 21.28 13.03
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 32.62 21.28 13.03
Minority Interest -0.20 0.88 0.55
Share Of P/L Of Associates 1.12 2.50 1.11
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 33.54 24.66 14.69
Equity Share Capital 64.82 59.02 59.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.03 0.84 0.50
Diluted EPS 1.10 0.76 0.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.01 0.84 0.50
Diluted EPS 1.10 0.76 0.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
