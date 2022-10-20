Anant Raj Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 251.62 crore, up 191.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 251.62 crore in September 2022 up 191.26% from Rs. 86.39 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.54 crore in September 2022 up 128.32% from Rs. 14.69 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.78 crore in September 2022 up 83.77% from Rs. 28.72 crore in September 2021.

Anant Raj EPS has increased to Rs. 1.03 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.50 in September 2021.

Anant Raj shares closed at 100.85 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 61.88% returns over the last 6 months and 43.56% over the last 12 months.