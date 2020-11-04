172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|anant-raj-consolidated-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-42-18-crore-down-70-45-y-o-y-6064441.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 04, 2020 11:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Anant Raj Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 42.18 crore, down 70.45% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Anant Raj are:

Net Sales at Rs 42.18 crore in September 2020 down 70.45% from Rs. 142.75 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.87 crore in September 2020 down 90.5% from Rs. 40.74 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.02 crore in September 2020 down 81.68% from Rs. 71.06 crore in September 2019.

Anant Raj EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.13 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.38 in September 2019.

Anant Raj shares closed at 18.05 on November 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given 8.73% returns over the last 6 months and -42.42% over the last 12 months.

Anant Raj
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations42.1820.05142.75
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations42.1820.05142.75
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials----56.75
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost3.172.854.58
Depreciation4.194.176.22
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses31.4619.3911.84
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.36-6.3663.36
Other Income5.474.631.48
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.83-1.7364.84
Interest8.535.5713.35
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.30-7.3051.49
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.30-7.3051.49
Tax0.101.9513.65
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.20-9.2537.84
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.20-9.2537.84
Minority Interest0.800.200.49
Share Of P/L Of Associates2.872.032.41
Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.87-7.0240.74
Equity Share Capital59.0259.0259.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.13-0.241.38
Diluted EPS0.13-0.241.38
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.13-0.241.38
Diluted EPS0.13-0.241.38
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 4, 2020 11:22 am

