Anant Raj Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 42.18 crore, down 70.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.18 crore in September 2020 down 70.45% from Rs. 142.75 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.87 crore in September 2020 down 90.5% from Rs. 40.74 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.02 crore in September 2020 down 81.68% from Rs. 71.06 crore in September 2019.

Anant Raj EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.13 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.38 in September 2019.

Anant Raj shares closed at 18.05 on November 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given 8.73% returns over the last 6 months and -42.42% over the last 12 months.