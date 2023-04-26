 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Anant Raj Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 280.15 crore, up 29.75% Y-o-Y

Apr 26, 2023 / 03:08 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Anant Raj are:

Net Sales at Rs 280.15 crore in March 2023 up 29.75% from Rs. 215.92 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.40 crore in March 2023 up 118.01% from Rs. 22.66 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 83.41 crore in March 2023 up 109.89% from Rs. 39.74 crore in March 2022.

Anant Raj
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 280.15 265.78 215.92
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 280.15 265.78 215.92
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 190.04 203.24 175.56
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.49 3.31 4.23
Depreciation 4.21 4.23 4.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.95 6.45 11.12
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 69.46 48.55 20.81
Other Income 9.74 14.38 14.73
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 79.20 62.93 35.54
Interest 10.48 6.38 8.19
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 68.72 56.55 27.35
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 68.72 56.55 27.35
Tax 22.43 12.33 6.31
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 46.29 44.22 21.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 46.29 44.22 21.04
Minority Interest 0.96 0.47 0.08
Share Of P/L Of Associates 2.15 0.94 1.54
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 49.40 45.63 22.66
Equity Share Capital 64.82 64.82 59.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.52 1.41 0.77
Diluted EPS 1.57 1.47 0.70
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.52 1.41 0.77
Diluted EPS 1.57 1.47 0.70
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited