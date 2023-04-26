Anant Raj Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 280.15 crore, up 29.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 280.15 crore in March 2023 up 29.75% from Rs. 215.92 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.40 crore in March 2023 up 118.01% from Rs. 22.66 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 83.41 crore in March 2023 up 109.89% from Rs. 39.74 crore in March 2022.