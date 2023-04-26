Anant Raj Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 280.15 crore, up 29.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 280.15 crore in March 2023 up 29.75% from Rs. 215.92 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.40 crore in March 2023 up 118.01% from Rs. 22.66 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 83.41 crore in March 2023 up 109.89% from Rs. 39.74 crore in March 2022.

Anant Raj EPS has increased to Rs. 1.52 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.77 in March 2022.

Anant Raj shares closed at 140.90 on April 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 32.86% returns over the last 6 months and 139.63% over the last 12 months.