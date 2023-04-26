English
    Anant Raj Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 280.15 crore, up 29.75% Y-o-Y

    April 26, 2023 / 03:08 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Anant Raj are:

    Net Sales at Rs 280.15 crore in March 2023 up 29.75% from Rs. 215.92 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.40 crore in March 2023 up 118.01% from Rs. 22.66 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 83.41 crore in March 2023 up 109.89% from Rs. 39.74 crore in March 2022.

    Anant Raj EPS has increased to Rs. 1.52 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.77 in March 2022.

    Anant Raj shares closed at 140.90 on April 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 32.86% returns over the last 6 months and 139.63% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations280.15265.78215.92
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations280.15265.78215.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials190.04203.24175.56
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.493.314.23
    Depreciation4.214.234.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.956.4511.12
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax69.4648.5520.81
    Other Income9.7414.3814.73
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax79.2062.9335.54
    Interest10.486.388.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax68.7256.5527.35
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax68.7256.5527.35
    Tax22.4312.336.31
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities46.2944.2221.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period46.2944.2221.04
    Minority Interest0.960.470.08
    Share Of P/L Of Associates2.150.941.54
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates49.4045.6322.66
    Equity Share Capital64.8264.8259.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.521.410.77
    Diluted EPS1.571.470.70
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.521.410.77
    Diluted EPS1.571.470.70
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
