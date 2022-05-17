 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Anant Raj Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 215.92 crore, up 88.13% Y-o-Y

May 17, 2022 / 09:21 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Anant Raj are:

Net Sales at Rs 215.92 crore in March 2022 up 88.13% from Rs. 114.77 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.66 crore in March 2022 up 169.12% from Rs. 8.42 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.74 crore in March 2022 up 59.53% from Rs. 24.91 crore in March 2021.

Anant Raj EPS has increased to Rs. 0.77 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.29 in March 2021.

Anant Raj shares closed at 51.85 on May 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.41% returns over the last 6 months and 4.43% over the last 12 months.

Anant Raj
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 215.92 97.37 114.77
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 215.92 97.37 114.77
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 175.56 65.90 --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.23 3.24 4.00
Depreciation 4.20 4.16 4.60
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.12 5.69 90.26
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.81 18.38 15.91
Other Income 14.73 6.09 4.40
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 35.54 24.47 20.31
Interest 8.19 5.85 8.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 27.35 18.62 12.23
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 27.35 18.62 12.23
Tax 6.31 8.61 5.58
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 21.04 10.01 6.65
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 21.04 10.01 6.65
Minority Interest 0.08 0.75 0.80
Share Of P/L Of Associates 1.54 1.06 0.97
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 22.66 11.82 8.42
Equity Share Capital 59.02 59.02 59.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.77 0.40 0.29
Diluted EPS 0.70 0.36 0.29
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.77 0.40 0.29
Diluted EPS 0.70 0.36 0.29
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 17, 2022 09:11 am
