Anant Raj Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 215.92 crore, up 88.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 215.92 crore in March 2022 up 88.13% from Rs. 114.77 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.66 crore in March 2022 up 169.12% from Rs. 8.42 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.74 crore in March 2022 up 59.53% from Rs. 24.91 crore in March 2021.

Anant Raj EPS has increased to Rs. 0.77 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.29 in March 2021.

Anant Raj shares closed at 51.85 on May 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.41% returns over the last 6 months and 4.43% over the last 12 months.