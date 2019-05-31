Anant Raj Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 161.02 crore, up 11.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 161.02 crore in March 2019 up 11.46% from Rs. 144.46 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.02 crore in March 2019 up 30.16% from Rs. 29.21 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.02 crore in March 2019 up 28.43% from Rs. 54.52 crore in March 2018.

Anant Raj EPS has increased to Rs. 1.29 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.10 in March 2018.

Anant Raj shares closed at 34.30 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given 1.48% returns over the last 6 months and -19.39% over the last 12 months.