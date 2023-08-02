Anant Raj Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 316.16 crore, up 98.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 316.16 crore in June 2023 up 98.36% from Rs. 159.39 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.65 crore in June 2023 up 105.39% from Rs. 24.66 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.13 crore in June 2023 up 66.06% from Rs. 41.63 crore in June 2022.

Anant Raj EPS has increased to Rs. 1.56 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.84 in June 2022.

Anant Raj shares closed at 203.80 on August 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 97.77% returns over the last 6 months and 170.47% over the last 12 months.