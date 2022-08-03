 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Anant Raj Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 159.39 crore, up 156.34% Y-o-Y

Aug 03, 2022 / 11:17 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Anant Raj are:

Net Sales at Rs 159.39 crore in June 2022 up 156.34% from Rs. 62.18 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.66 crore in June 2022 up 235.51% from Rs. 7.35 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.63 crore in June 2022 up 129.11% from Rs. 18.17 crore in June 2021.

Anant Raj EPS has increased to Rs. 0.84 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.25 in June 2021.

Anant Raj shares closed at 76.55 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.67% returns over the last 6 months and 9.51% over the last 12 months.

Anant Raj
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 159.39 215.92 62.18
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 159.39 215.92 62.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 115.78 175.56 47.46
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.75 4.23 3.33
Depreciation 3.98 4.20 4.12
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7.78 11.12 2.84
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.10 20.81 4.43
Other Income 9.55 14.73 9.62
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 37.65 35.54 14.05
Interest 8.24 8.19 5.83
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 29.41 27.35 8.22
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 29.41 27.35 8.22
Tax 8.13 6.31 3.83
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 21.28 21.04 4.39
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 21.28 21.04 4.39
Minority Interest 0.88 0.08 0.25
Share Of P/L Of Associates 2.50 1.54 2.71
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 24.66 22.66 7.35
Equity Share Capital 59.02 59.02 59.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.84 0.77 0.25
Diluted EPS 0.76 0.70 0.23
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.84 0.77 0.25
Diluted EPS 0.76 0.70 0.23
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Aug 3, 2022
