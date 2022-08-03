Anant Raj Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 159.39 crore, up 156.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 159.39 crore in June 2022 up 156.34% from Rs. 62.18 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.66 crore in June 2022 up 235.51% from Rs. 7.35 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.63 crore in June 2022 up 129.11% from Rs. 18.17 crore in June 2021.

Anant Raj EPS has increased to Rs. 0.84 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.25 in June 2021.

Anant Raj shares closed at 76.55 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.67% returns over the last 6 months and 9.51% over the last 12 months.