 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Anant Raj Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 265.78 crore, up 172.96% Y-o-Y

Jan 20, 2023 / 02:28 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Anant Raj are:

Net Sales at Rs 265.78 crore in December 2022 up 172.96% from Rs. 97.37 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.63 crore in December 2022 up 286.04% from Rs. 11.82 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.16 crore in December 2022 up 134.58% from Rs. 28.63 crore in December 2021.

Anant Raj EPS has increased to Rs. 1.41 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.40 in December 2021.

Anant Raj shares closed at 121.90 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 93.65% returns over the last 6 months and 55.39% over the last 12 months.

Anant Raj
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 265.78 251.62 97.37
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 265.78 251.62 97.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 203.24 200.54 65.90
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.31 4.11 3.24
Depreciation 4.23 4.09 4.16
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6.45 8.44 5.69
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 48.55 34.44 18.38
Other Income 14.38 14.25 6.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 62.93 48.69 24.47
Interest 6.38 6.66 5.85
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 56.55 42.03 18.62
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 56.55 42.03 18.62
Tax 12.33 9.41 8.61
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 44.22 32.62 10.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 44.22 32.62 10.01
Minority Interest 0.47 -0.20 0.75
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.94 1.12 1.06
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 45.63 33.54 11.82
Equity Share Capital 64.82 64.82 59.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.41 1.03 0.40
Diluted EPS 1.47 1.10 0.36
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.41 1.01 0.40
Diluted EPS 1.47 1.10 0.36
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Anant Raj #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Jan 20, 2023 02:11 pm