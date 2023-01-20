Anant Raj Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 265.78 crore, up 172.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 265.78 crore in December 2022 up 172.96% from Rs. 97.37 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.63 crore in December 2022 up 286.04% from Rs. 11.82 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.16 crore in December 2022 up 134.58% from Rs. 28.63 crore in December 2021.

Anant Raj EPS has increased to Rs. 1.41 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.40 in December 2021.

Anant Raj shares closed at 121.90 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 93.65% returns over the last 6 months and 55.39% over the last 12 months.