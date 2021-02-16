Anant Raj Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 72.66 crore, down 46.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 72.66 crore in December 2020 down 46.92% from Rs. 136.88 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.41 crore in December 2020 down 72.78% from Rs. 27.22 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.97 crore in December 2020 down 69.18% from Rs. 48.57 crore in December 2019.

Anant Raj EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.25 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.92 in December 2019.

Anant Raj shares closed at 41.90 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 57.22% returns over the last 6 months and 29.52% over the last 12 months.