Anant Raj Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 139.58 crore, up 16.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 139.58 crore in December 2018 up 16.05% from Rs. 120.28 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.68 crore in December 2018 down 6.83% from Rs. 16.83 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.92 crore in December 2018 down 4.33% from Rs. 36.50 crore in December 2017.

Anant Raj EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.54 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.57 in December 2017.

Anant Raj shares closed at 30.75 on February 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given -24.91% returns over the last 6 months and -50.24% over the last 12 months.