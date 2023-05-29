Anand Rayons Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 85.73 crore, down 19.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 85.73 crore in March 2023 down 19.33% from Rs. 106.26 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.94 crore in March 2023 up 200.37% from Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.68 crore in March 2023 down 15.72% from Rs. 3.18 crore in March 2022.

Anand Rayons EPS has increased to Rs. 1.29 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.42 in March 2022.

Anand Rayons shares closed at 39.69 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -27.90% returns over the last 6 months and -35.52% over the last 12 months.