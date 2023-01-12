Anand Rathi Wealth Q3 results: Consolidated PAT rises 35% YoY to Rs 43 crore

In comparison, the company had posted a PAT of Rs 31 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal, Anand Rathi Wealth said in a statement.

Anand Rathi Wealth on January 12 reported a 35 percent rise in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 42.2 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Revenue rose by 29 percent to Rs 140.2 crore during the quarter under review compared to Rs 108.7 crore in the year-ago period.

Further, the company's assets under management (AUM) grew 20 percent to Rs 38,517 crore as against Rs 32,171 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Commenting on the results, Rakesh Rawal, Chief Executive Officer said: “Our emphasis is on providing uncomplicated, holistic and standardised solutions to our clients that have helped us consistently deliver robust performance at Anand Rathi Wealth."

Rawal added that due to shifting from physical assets to financial assets for Indian HNIs, in the past year, "we have added 1,292 client families. Our total client families as on 31st December 2022 stood at 8,202. During these volatile times, the strong addition of clients is a testimony to the quality of services we provide. While talking about Relationship Manager (RM), we have added 24 RMs on a net basis taking our total RM count to 277."

"Given the favourable macroeconomic climate and the rise of local millionaires and billionaires, we believe there is a significant untapped market for the wealth management sector," the CEO further stated.

Anand Rathi Wealth operates in financial services with a focus on mutual fund distribution and the sale of financial products.

Shares of Anand Rathi Wealth on Thursday (January 12) closed 2.13 percent higher at Rs 757 apiece on BSE.