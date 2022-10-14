 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Anand Rathi Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 131.88 crore, up 34.16% Y-o-Y

Oct 14, 2022 / 03:05 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Anand Rathi Wealth are:

Net Sales at Rs 131.88 crore in September 2022 up 34.16% from Rs. 98.30 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.63 crore in September 2022 up 41.36% from Rs. 30.16 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.70 crore in September 2022 up 38.14% from Rs. 43.94 crore in September 2021.

Anand Rathi EPS has increased to Rs. 10.24 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.27 in September 2021.

Anand Rathi shares closed at 681.05 on October 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.24% returns over the last 6 months

Anand Rathi Wealth
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 131.88 127.95 98.30
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 131.88 127.95 98.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 57.38 59.05 45.39
Depreciation 2.82 2.59 2.83
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 15.12 14.13 10.31
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 56.56 52.17 39.78
Other Income 1.32 1.26 1.34
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 57.88 53.43 41.11
Interest 0.81 0.89 0.38
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 57.07 52.54 40.73
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 57.07 52.54 40.73
Tax 14.44 13.07 10.57
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 42.63 39.47 30.16
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 42.63 39.47 30.16
Equity Share Capital 20.84 20.81 20.81
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.24 9.48 7.27
Diluted EPS 10.21 9.44 7.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.23 9.48 7.25
Diluted EPS 10.21 9.44 7.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 14, 2022 03:00 pm
