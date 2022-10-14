Anand Rathi Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 131.88 crore, up 34.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 131.88 crore in September 2022 up 34.16% from Rs. 98.30 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.63 crore in September 2022 up 41.36% from Rs. 30.16 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.70 crore in September 2022 up 38.14% from Rs. 43.94 crore in September 2021.

Anand Rathi EPS has increased to Rs. 10.24 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.27 in September 2021.

Anand Rathi shares closed at 681.05 on October 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.24% returns over the last 6 months