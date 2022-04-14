 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Anand Rathi Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 108.89 crore, up 62.3% Y-o-Y

Apr 14, 2022 / 01:25 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Anand Rathi Wealth are:

Net Sales at Rs 108.89 crore in March 2022 up 62.3% from Rs. 67.09 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.03 crore in March 2022 up 334.61% from Rs. 7.83 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.11 crore in March 2022 up 175.61% from Rs. 16.73 crore in March 2021.

Anand Rathi EPS has increased to Rs. 8.19 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.91 in March 2021.

Anand Rathi shares closed at 612.65 on April 12, 2022 (NSE)

Anand Rathi Wealth
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 108.89 102.00 67.09
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 108.89 102.00 67.09
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 50.73 48.43 40.94
Depreciation 2.07 3.01 2.80
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 13.49 9.88 12.75
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 42.59 40.68 10.61
Other Income 1.45 2.31 3.31
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 44.04 42.98 13.93
Interest 0.63 0.32 0.74
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 43.41 42.66 13.19
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 43.41 42.66 13.19
Tax 9.38 10.79 5.36
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 34.03 31.87 7.83
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 34.03 31.87 7.83
Equity Share Capital 20.81 20.81 13.76
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.19 7.68 1.91
Diluted EPS 8.15 7.65 1.89
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.18 7.66 2.85
Diluted EPS 8.15 7.65 1.89
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Anand Rathi #Anand Rathi Wealth #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investment #Results
first published: Apr 14, 2022 01:17 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.