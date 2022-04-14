Anand Rathi Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 108.89 crore, up 62.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 108.89 crore in March 2022 up 62.3% from Rs. 67.09 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.03 crore in March 2022 up 334.61% from Rs. 7.83 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.11 crore in March 2022 up 175.61% from Rs. 16.73 crore in March 2021.

Anand Rathi EPS has increased to Rs. 8.19 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.91 in March 2021.

Anand Rathi shares closed at 612.65 on April 12, 2022 (NSE)