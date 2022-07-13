Anand Rathi Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 127.95 crore, up 35.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 127.95 crore in June 2022 up 35.44% from Rs. 94.47 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.47 crore in June 2022 up 34.32% from Rs. 29.39 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.02 crore in June 2022 up 31.35% from Rs. 42.65 crore in June 2021.

Anand Rathi EPS has increased to Rs. 9.48 in June 2022 from Rs. 7.06 in June 2021.

Anand Rathi shares closed at 652.40 on July 12, 2022 (NSE)