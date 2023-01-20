English
    Anand Rathi Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 132.99 crore, up 30.38% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023 / 12:46 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Anand Rathi Wealth are:

    Net Sales at Rs 132.99 crore in December 2022 up 30.38% from Rs. 102.00 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.90 crore in December 2022 up 34.59% from Rs. 31.87 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.11 crore in December 2022 up 35.05% from Rs. 45.99 crore in December 2021.

    Anand Rathi EPS has increased to Rs. 10.30 in December 2022 from Rs. 7.68 in December 2021.

    Anand Rathi shares closed at 844.20 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 33.96% returns over the last 6 months and 38.20% over the last 12 months.

    Anand Rathi Wealth
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations132.99131.88102.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations132.99131.88102.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost56.9757.3848.43
    Depreciation3.082.823.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.5015.129.88
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax57.4356.5640.68
    Other Income1.601.322.31
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax59.0357.8842.98
    Interest1.130.810.32
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax57.9057.0742.66
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax57.9057.0742.66
    Tax15.0114.4410.79
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities42.9042.6331.87
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period42.9042.6331.87
    Equity Share Capital20.8420.8420.81
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.3010.247.68
    Diluted EPS10.2710.217.65
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.3010.237.66
    Diluted EPS10.2710.217.65
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
