Anand Rathi Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 112.51 crore, up 60.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 112.51 crore in March 2022 up 60.27% from Rs. 70.20 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.56 crore in March 2022 up 256.55% from Rs. 9.69 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.02 crore in March 2022 up 127.58% from Rs. 21.10 crore in March 2021.

Anand Rathi EPS has increased to Rs. 8.32 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.49 in March 2021.

Anand Rathi shares closed at 612.65 on April 12, 2022 (NSE)