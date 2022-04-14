English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Anand Rathi Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 112.51 crore, up 60.27% Y-o-Y

    April 14, 2022 / 01:24 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Anand Rathi Wealth are:

    Net Sales at Rs 112.51 crore in March 2022 up 60.27% from Rs. 70.20 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.56 crore in March 2022 up 256.55% from Rs. 9.69 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.02 crore in March 2022 up 127.58% from Rs. 21.10 crore in March 2021.

    Anand Rathi EPS has increased to Rs. 8.32 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.49 in March 2021.

    Close

    Anand Rathi shares closed at 612.65 on April 12, 2022 (NSE)

    Anand Rathi Wealth
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations112.51105.6970.20
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations112.51105.6970.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost52.1749.8341.98
    Depreciation3.314.244.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.5511.3913.72
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax42.4840.2310.48
    Other Income2.242.976.60
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax44.7143.1917.09
    Interest0.640.320.74
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax44.0842.8716.35
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax44.0842.8716.35
    Tax9.4810.836.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities34.6032.0410.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period34.6032.0410.21
    Minority Interest-0.04-0.02-0.52
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates34.5632.029.69
    Equity Share Capital20.8120.8113.76
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.327.722.49
    Diluted EPS8.297.692.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.317.703.71
    Diluted EPS8.297.692.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Tags: #Anand Rathi #Anand Rathi Wealth #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investment #Results
    first published: Apr 14, 2022 01:17 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.