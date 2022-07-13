 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Anand Rathi Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 131.61 crore, up 34.91% Y-o-Y

Jul 13, 2022 / 11:17 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Anand Rathi Wealth are:

Net Sales at Rs 131.61 crore in June 2022 up 34.91% from Rs. 97.55 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.70 crore in June 2022 up 33.66% from Rs. 29.70 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.64 crore in June 2022 up 30% from Rs. 44.34 crore in June 2021.

Anand Rathi EPS has increased to Rs. 9.54 in June 2022 from Rs. 7.14 in June 2021.

Anand Rathi shares closed at 652.40 on July 12, 2022 (NSE)

Anand Rathi Wealth
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 131.61 112.51 97.55
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 131.61 112.51 97.55
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 60.26 52.17 42.90
Depreciation 3.83 3.31 4.06
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 15.64 14.55 11.19
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 51.88 42.48 39.41
Other Income 1.93 2.24 0.88
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 53.81 44.71 40.28
Interest 0.89 0.64 0.68
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 52.92 44.08 39.60
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 52.92 44.08 39.60
Tax 13.21 9.48 9.89
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 39.71 34.60 29.72
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 39.71 34.60 29.72
Minority Interest -0.01 -0.04 -0.01
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 39.70 34.56 29.70
Equity Share Capital 20.81 20.81 20.81
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.54 8.32 7.14
Diluted EPS 9.50 8.29 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.54 8.31 7.14
Diluted EPS 9.50 8.29 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Anand Rathi #Anand Rathi Wealth #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investment #Results
first published: Jul 13, 2022 11:00 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.