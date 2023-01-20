 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Anand Rathi Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 138.00 crore, up 30.57% Y-o-Y

Jan 20, 2023 / 02:35 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Anand Rathi Wealth are:

Net Sales at Rs 138.00 crore in December 2022 up 30.57% from Rs. 105.69 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.17 crore in December 2022 up 34.8% from Rs. 32.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.92 crore in December 2022 up 34.77% from Rs. 47.43 crore in December 2021.

Anand Rathi EPS has increased to Rs. 10.38 in December 2022 from Rs. 7.72 in December 2021.

Anand Rathi shares closed at 844.20 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 33.96% returns over the last 6 months and 38.20% over the last 12 months.

Anand Rathi Wealth
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 138.00 136.06 105.69
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 138.00 136.06 105.69
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 58.90 58.86 49.83
Depreciation 4.39 4.08 4.24
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 17.39 16.80 11.39
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 57.32 56.33 40.23
Other Income 2.21 2.03 2.97
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 59.53 58.35 43.19
Interest 1.14 0.82 0.32
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 58.39 57.53 42.87
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 58.39 57.53 42.87
Tax 15.17 14.58 10.83
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 43.23 42.95 32.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 43.23 42.95 32.04
Minority Interest -0.06 -0.03 -0.02
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 43.17 42.92 32.02
Equity Share Capital 20.84 20.84 20.81
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.38 10.31 7.72
Diluted EPS 10.35 10.29 7.69
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.38 10.30 7.70
Diluted EPS 10.35 10.29 7.69
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Anand Rathi #Anand Rathi Wealth #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investment #Results
first published: Jan 20, 2023 02:22 pm