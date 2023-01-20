Anand Rathi Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 138.00 crore, up 30.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 138.00 crore in December 2022 up 30.57% from Rs. 105.69 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.17 crore in December 2022 up 34.8% from Rs. 32.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.92 crore in December 2022 up 34.77% from Rs. 47.43 crore in December 2021.

Anand Rathi EPS has increased to Rs. 10.38 in December 2022 from Rs. 7.72 in December 2021.

Anand Rathi shares closed at 844.20 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 33.96% returns over the last 6 months and 38.20% over the last 12 months.