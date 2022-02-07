Anand Rathi Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 105.69 crore, up 55.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 105.69 crore in December 2021 up 55.24% from Rs. 68.08 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.02 crore in December 2021 up 144.78% from Rs. 13.08 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.43 crore in December 2021 up 105.41% from Rs. 23.09 crore in December 2020.

Anand Rathi EPS has increased to Rs. 7.72 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.20 in December 2020.

Anand Rathi shares closed at 587.50 on February 04, 2022 (NSE)