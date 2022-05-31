 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Earnings

Anand Projects Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.68 crore, down 45.91% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 02:15 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Anand Projects are:

Net Sales at Rs 4.68 crore in March 2022 down 45.91% from Rs. 8.65 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 60.95 crore in March 2022 down 1840.69% from Rs. 3.50 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 61.60 crore in March 2022 down 1506.39% from Rs. 4.38 crore in March 2021.

 

Anand Projects
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4.68 -- 8.65
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4.68 -- 8.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4.10 -- 8.24
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.18 0.26 0.38
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 57.83 0.73 0.14
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -57.43 -0.99 -0.11
Other Income -4.17 1.40 4.48
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -61.60 0.40 4.38
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -61.60 0.40 4.38
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -61.60 0.40 4.38
Tax -0.65 0.12 0.87
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -60.95 0.28 3.50
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -60.95 0.28 3.50
Equity Share Capital 0.93 0.93 0.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -652.33 2.99 37.48
Diluted EPS -652.33 2.99 37.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -652.33 2.99 37.48
Diluted EPS -652.33 2.99 37.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Anand Projects #Earnings First-Cut #Power - Generation & Distribution #Results
first published: May 31, 2022 02:10 pm
