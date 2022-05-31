Anand Projects Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.68 crore, down 45.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.68 crore in March 2022 down 45.91% from Rs. 8.65 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 60.95 crore in March 2022 down 1840.69% from Rs. 3.50 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 61.60 crore in March 2022 down 1506.39% from Rs. 4.38 crore in March 2021.