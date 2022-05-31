Anand Projects Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.68 crore, down 45.91% Y-o-Y
May 31, 2022 / 02:15 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Anand Projects are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.68 crore in March 2022 down 45.91% from Rs. 8.65 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 60.95 crore in March 2022 down 1840.69% from Rs. 3.50 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 61.60 crore in March 2022 down 1506.39% from Rs. 4.38 crore in March 2021.
|Anand Projects
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.68
|--
|8.65
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.68
|--
|8.65
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.10
|--
|8.24
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.18
|0.26
|0.38
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|57.83
|0.73
|0.14
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-57.43
|-0.99
|-0.11
|Other Income
|-4.17
|1.40
|4.48
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-61.60
|0.40
|4.38
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-61.60
|0.40
|4.38
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-61.60
|0.40
|4.38
|Tax
|-0.65
|0.12
|0.87
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-60.95
|0.28
|3.50
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-60.95
|0.28
|3.50
|Equity Share Capital
|0.93
|0.93
|0.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-652.33
|2.99
|37.48
|Diluted EPS
|-652.33
|2.99
|37.48
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-652.33
|2.99
|37.48
|Diluted EPS
|-652.33
|2.99
|37.48
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited