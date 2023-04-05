 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Analysts Call Tracker: Bajaj Finance, Infosys, and M&M top list of most downgraded companies in March

Moneycontrol News
Apr 05, 2023 / 09:54 AM IST

On the positive side, companies in the metals, pharma, and consumer space have received upgrades.

In the face of geopolitical tensions and the Adani controversy, both of which have affected the Indian markets, as well as global central banks' efforts to raise interest rates to combat inflation, the finance, IT, and auto sectors have experienced the downgrades in the past month. Meanwhile, the metal, pharma, and consumer sectors have received the upgrades.

In the previous month, several stocks in the IT, auto, and finance sectors were downgraded. Notably, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and Wipro in the IT sector, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) and Tata Motors in the auto sector, and Bajaj Finance and HDFC Bank in the finance sector were downgraded. In contrast, Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, and JSW Steel received upgrades from brokerages. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Dr Reddy's Laboratories also received upgrades. Among consumer stocks, Hindustan Unilever gained 33 ‘buy’ ratings, up from 32 the previous month, making it the most highly recommended stock in this sector.

Bajaj Finance got the maximum downgrades in March, followed by Infosys and M&M.

Bajaj Finance, known for its fast-growing asset book, has been a top-performing stock for investors due to its consistent growth in assets under management (AUM) and superior asset quality. Despite the pandemic leading to a decline in consumption spending and consumer loan growth, the company was still able to maintain decent growth in FY22.