AMSL Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 182.44 crore, up 33.83% Y-o-Y

Nov 10, 2022 / 02:38 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Artemis Medicare Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 182.44 crore in September 2022 up 33.83% from Rs. 136.32 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.80 crore in September 2022 up 17.16% from Rs. 8.36 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.73 crore in September 2022 up 25.94% from Rs. 20.43 crore in September 2021.

AMSL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.73 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.63 in September 2021.

AMSL shares closed at 76.60 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 85.02% returns over the last 6 months and 114.27% over the last 12 months.

Artemis Medicare Services
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 182.44 163.47 136.32
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 182.44 163.47 136.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 0.00 0.01
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- 0.00 0.04
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 29.14 27.61 24.12
Depreciation 6.98 6.27 4.88
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 129.00 116.58 92.58
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.32 13.00 14.70
Other Income 1.43 2.27 0.85
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.75 15.27 15.55
Interest 4.64 4.10 2.48
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.11 11.17 13.07
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 14.11 11.17 13.07
Tax 4.31 2.47 4.71
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.80 8.70 8.36
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.80 8.70 8.36
Equity Share Capital 13.34 13.24 13.24
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.73 0.66 0.63
Diluted EPS 0.70 0.63 0.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.73 0.66 0.63
Diluted EPS 0.70 0.63 0.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 10, 2022 02:32 pm
