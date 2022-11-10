AMSL Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 182.44 crore, up 33.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 182.44 crore in September 2022 up 33.83% from Rs. 136.32 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.80 crore in September 2022 up 17.16% from Rs. 8.36 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.73 crore in September 2022 up 25.94% from Rs. 20.43 crore in September 2021.

AMSL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.73 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.63 in September 2021.

AMSL shares closed at 76.60 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 85.02% returns over the last 6 months and 114.27% over the last 12 months.