English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    AMSL Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 182.44 crore, up 33.83% Y-o-Y

    November 10, 2022 / 02:38 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Artemis Medicare Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 182.44 crore in September 2022 up 33.83% from Rs. 136.32 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.80 crore in September 2022 up 17.16% from Rs. 8.36 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.73 crore in September 2022 up 25.94% from Rs. 20.43 crore in September 2021.

    AMSL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.73 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.63 in September 2021.

    Close

    AMSL shares closed at 76.60 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 85.02% returns over the last 6 months and 114.27% over the last 12 months.

    Artemis Medicare Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations182.44163.47136.32
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations182.44163.47136.32
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.000.01
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks--0.000.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost29.1427.6124.12
    Depreciation6.986.274.88
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses129.00116.5892.58
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.3213.0014.70
    Other Income1.432.270.85
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.7515.2715.55
    Interest4.644.102.48
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.1111.1713.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax14.1111.1713.07
    Tax4.312.474.71
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.808.708.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.808.708.36
    Equity Share Capital13.3413.2413.24
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.730.660.63
    Diluted EPS0.700.630.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.730.660.63
    Diluted EPS0.700.630.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #AMSL #Artemis Medicare Services #Earnings First-Cut #Hospitals & Medical Services #Results
    first published: Nov 10, 2022 02:32 pm