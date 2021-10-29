AMSL Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 136.32 crore, up 50% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 136.32 crore in September 2021 up 50% from Rs. 90.88 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.36 crore in September 2021 up 2262.21% from Rs. 0.35 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.43 crore in September 2021 up 132.42% from Rs. 8.79 crore in September 2020.

AMSL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.63 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.27 in September 2020.

AMSL shares closed at 34.80 on October 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 76.47% returns over the last 6 months and 110.14% over the last 12 months.