AMSL Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 187.03 crore, up 27.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 187.03 crore in March 2023 up 27.93% from Rs. 146.20 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.40 crore in March 2023 down 21.97% from Rs. 13.32 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.76 crore in March 2023 up 47.93% from Rs. 18.09 crore in March 2022.

AMSL EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.78 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.01 in March 2022.

AMSL shares closed at 76.90 on May 05, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.98% returns over the last 6 months and 77.19% over the last 12 months.