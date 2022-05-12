AMSL Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 146.20 crore, up 14.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 146.20 crore in March 2022 up 14.9% from Rs. 127.23 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.32 crore in March 2022 up 4.17% from Rs. 12.79 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.09 crore in March 2022 down 15.43% from Rs. 21.39 crore in March 2021.

AMSL EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.01 in March 2022 from Rs. 9.66 in March 2021.

AMSL shares closed at 41.55 on May 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.46% returns over the last 6 months and 64.68% over the last 12 months.