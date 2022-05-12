 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

AMSL Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 146.20 crore, up 14.9% Y-o-Y

May 12, 2022 / 02:15 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Artemis Medicare Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 146.20 crore in March 2022 up 14.9% from Rs. 127.23 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.32 crore in March 2022 up 4.17% from Rs. 12.79 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.09 crore in March 2022 down 15.43% from Rs. 21.39 crore in March 2021.

AMSL EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.01 in March 2022 from Rs. 9.66 in March 2021.

AMSL shares closed at 41.55 on May 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.46% returns over the last 6 months and 64.68% over the last 12 months.

Artemis Medicare Services
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 146.20 141.79 127.23
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 146.20 141.79 127.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.00 0.02 35.49
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.04 0.03 0.18
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 28.26 25.77 21.44
Depreciation 6.09 5.31 4.84
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 101.04 98.20 50.13
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.76 12.46 15.15
Other Income 1.24 0.99 1.40
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.00 13.45 16.55
Interest 3.50 3.00 2.39
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 8.50 10.45 14.16
Exceptional Items -- -- 3.23
P/L Before Tax 8.50 10.45 17.40
Tax -4.82 3.72 4.61
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.32 6.73 12.79
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.32 6.73 12.79
Equity Share Capital 13.24 13.24 13.24
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.01 0.51 9.66
Diluted EPS 0.96 0.48 9.66
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.01 0.51 9.66
Diluted EPS 0.96 0.48 9.66
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #AMSL #Artemis Medicare Services #Earnings First-Cut #Hospitals & Medical Services #Results
first published: May 12, 2022 02:11 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.