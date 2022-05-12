English
    AMSL Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 146.20 crore, up 14.9% Y-o-Y

    May 12, 2022 / 02:15 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Artemis Medicare Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 146.20 crore in March 2022 up 14.9% from Rs. 127.23 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.32 crore in March 2022 up 4.17% from Rs. 12.79 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.09 crore in March 2022 down 15.43% from Rs. 21.39 crore in March 2021.

    AMSL EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.01 in March 2022 from Rs. 9.66 in March 2021.

    AMSL shares closed at 41.55 on May 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.46% returns over the last 6 months and 64.68% over the last 12 months.

    Artemis Medicare Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations146.20141.79127.23
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations146.20141.79127.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.000.0235.49
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.040.030.18
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost28.2625.7721.44
    Depreciation6.095.314.84
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses101.0498.2050.13
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.7612.4615.15
    Other Income1.240.991.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.0013.4516.55
    Interest3.503.002.39
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.5010.4514.16
    Exceptional Items----3.23
    P/L Before Tax8.5010.4517.40
    Tax-4.823.724.61
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.326.7312.79
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.326.7312.79
    Equity Share Capital13.2413.2413.24
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.010.519.66
    Diluted EPS0.960.489.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.010.519.66
    Diluted EPS0.960.489.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    first published: May 12, 2022 02:11 pm
