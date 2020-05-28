AMSL Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 137.36 crore, down 1.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 137.36 crore in March 2020 down 1.99% from Rs. 140.14 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.48 crore in March 2020 down 23.41% from Rs. 5.85 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.09 crore in March 2020 down 23.67% from Rs. 19.77 crore in March 2019.

AMSL EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.39 in March 2020 from Rs. 4.42 in March 2019.

AMSL shares closed at 149.00 on May 27, 2020 (BSE)