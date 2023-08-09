English
    AMSL Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 201.19 crore, up 23.08% Y-o-Y

    August 09, 2023 / 12:58 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Artemis Medicare Services are:Net Sales at Rs 201.19 crore in June 2023 up 23.08% from Rs. 163.47 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.94 crore in June 2023 up 14.31% from Rs. 8.70 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.49 crore in June 2023 up 32.27% from Rs. 21.54 crore in June 2022.
    AMSL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.73 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.66 in June 2022.AMSL shares closed at 124.25 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 81.25% returns over the last 6 months and 134.66% over the last 12 months.
    Artemis Medicare Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations201.19187.03163.47
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations201.19187.03163.47
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----0.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost32.6330.1127.61
    Depreciation8.628.256.27
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses141.30132.39116.58
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.6416.2813.00
    Other Income1.232.242.27
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.8718.5115.27
    Interest6.484.944.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.3913.5711.17
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax13.3913.5711.17
    Tax3.453.182.47
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.9410.408.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.9410.408.70
    Equity Share Capital13.5913.4113.24
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.730.780.66
    Diluted EPS0.720.750.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.730.780.66
    Diluted EPS0.720.750.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

