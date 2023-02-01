AMSL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 181.40 crore, up 27.94% Y-o-Y
February 01, 2023 / 11:31 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Artemis Medicare Services are:Net Sales at Rs 181.40 crore in December 2022 up 27.94% from Rs. 141.79 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.79 crore in December 2022 up 60.27% from Rs. 6.73 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.88 crore in December 2022 up 43.28% from Rs. 18.76 crore in December 2021.
AMSL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.80 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.51 in December 2021.
|AMSL shares closed at 70.30 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 32.52% returns over the last 6 months and 53.66% over the last 12 months.
|Artemis Medicare Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|181.40
|182.44
|141.79
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|181.40
|182.44
|141.79
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.02
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|0.03
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|29.84
|29.14
|25.77
|Depreciation
|7.96
|6.98
|5.31
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|125.88
|129.00
|98.20
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|17.72
|17.32
|12.46
|Other Income
|1.20
|1.43
|0.99
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|18.92
|18.75
|13.45
|Interest
|4.91
|4.64
|3.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|14.01
|14.11
|10.45
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|14.01
|14.11
|10.45
|Tax
|3.21
|4.31
|3.72
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|10.79
|9.80
|6.73
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|10.79
|9.80
|6.73
|Equity Share Capital
|13.41
|13.34
|13.24
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.80
|0.73
|0.51
|Diluted EPS
|0.78
|0.70
|0.48
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.80
|0.73
|0.51
|Diluted EPS
|0.78
|0.70
|0.48
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited